Support BCS Girl Scouts at upcoming yard sale

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -They are known for their famous cookies, but the Girl Scouts of Central Texas do a lot in our community and you have the opportunity to support them on Saturday.

The BCS Girl Scouts Yard Sale will be at the Girl Scout House at 2512 Rountree Drive in Bryan starting at 9 a.m.

Local Girl Scout Troops will be selling yard sale items like furniture, clothes, and baby gear.

Also, Girl Scout Artisans will be selling handmade crafts.

There will also be some food concessions, like chips, snow cones, and drinks.

The funds from this event will go to girl scout travel costs, activities, community service projects, and a fund to support girls who need assistance with getting their girl scout vests. Some of the troops are planning trips to Nevada, Japan, and Europe.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Images sent in from a KBTX viewer.
Officials reassure residents, parents that Northgate high-rise remains safe
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Firefighters responded to Aspire College Station on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of...
Officials: Northgate high-rise is safe, engineers will continue to monitor cracks at pool
In our division, Karla Castillo was named Best News Anchor, Shel Winkley was named Best Weather...
Texas Association of Broadcasters honors KBTX with awards

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M University’s College of Arts & Sciences announced several updates as approaches one...
Texas A&M University’s College of Arts & Sciences announces update amid restructuring
Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of Wellborn Road at Rock Prairie Road.
Police investigating pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Station