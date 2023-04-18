Support BCS Girl Scouts at upcoming yard sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -They are known for their famous cookies, but the Girl Scouts of Central Texas do a lot in our community and you have the opportunity to support them on Saturday.

The BCS Girl Scouts Yard Sale will be at the Girl Scout House at 2512 Rountree Drive in Bryan starting at 9 a.m.

Local Girl Scout Troops will be selling yard sale items like furniture, clothes, and baby gear.

Also, Girl Scout Artisans will be selling handmade crafts.

There will also be some food concessions, like chips, snow cones, and drinks.

The funds from this event will go to girl scout travel costs, activities, community service projects, and a fund to support girls who need assistance with getting their girl scout vests. Some of the troops are planning trips to Nevada, Japan, and Europe.

