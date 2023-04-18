Suspect identified in Cameron shooting

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department has issued a warrant for a man’s arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Police have identified the alleged gunman as Clemente Acosta.

They say he shot Darlin Andres Bonegas Maldanodo in the leg, then drove away from the scene.

An investigation found the shooting stemmed from an incident that happened the day before.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is alive but there are no other updates on his condition.

Cameron police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and says there is no danger to the public.

