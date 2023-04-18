Suspect identified in Cameron shooting

Police say they’re searching for the gunman who shot another person in the leg on Sunday.
Police have identified the alleged gunman as Clemente Acosta.
Police have identified the alleged gunman as Clemente Acosta.(MGN)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Police Department has issued a warrant for a man’s arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Police have identified the alleged gunman as Clemente Acosta.

They say he shot Darlin Andres Bonegas Maldanodo in the leg, then drove away from the scene.

An investigation found the shooting stemmed from an incident that happened the day before.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is alive but there are no other updates on his condition.

Cameron police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and says there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Images sent in from a KBTX viewer.
Officials reassure residents, parents that Northgate high-rise remains safe
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Firefighters responded to Aspire College Station on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of...
Officials: Northgate high-rise is safe, engineers will continue to monitor cracks at pool
In our division, Karla Castillo was named Best News Anchor, Shel Winkley was named Best Weather...
Texas Association of Broadcasters honors KBTX with awards

Latest News

Models to walk the runway in clothes representing attire worn by survivors during their sexual...
Fashion show to shine light on sexual assault survivors
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning...
Roberston County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Franklin
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Motorcyclist killed in Milam County crash
Fashion show to shine light on sexual assault survivors