Texas A&M men prepare for SEC Championships that starts Wednesday

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Georgia -- The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies battle for conference bragging rights at the SEC Men’s Golf Championship at Sea Island Golf Club from Wednesday to Sunday.

This marks the sixth consecutive time the SEC Championship features both stroke and match play on Sea Island Golf Club’s par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course. The tournament opens with three rounds of stroke play on Wednesday-Friday. The top eight teams advance to match play with the quarterfinals and semifinals played Saturday and the championship round played Sunday.

For the fifth consecutive year, the final match play round will be televised on SEC Network. The semifinal round streams on SEC Network +.

Texas A&M fields a formidable lineup for the event led by Masters Tournament low amateur and 122nd U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett along with William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues, Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan. Freshman Jaime Montojo is also at the tournament available as a reserve.

The field is loaded, including eight teams ranked in the top 25 of the Golfstat rankings, including three of the top 10 teams. Twelve of the 14 teams are in the top 50.

Texas A&M is ranked 15th across the board, including the Golfstat Rankings, the Golfweek/Bushnell Coaches Poll, Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings presented by Strackaline.

The Aggies are looking for their first SEC Championship, finishing as runner up in both 2016 – the last year of stroke play determining the champion, and 2017 – the first year of match play deciding the winner. Texas A&M has advanced to the bracket all five years the tournament has included match play, including making the semifinal round each of the last three championships.

Texas A&M has four victories in the 2022-23 campaign, including the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate and the Louisiana Classics.

Wednesday’s action starts at 7:20 a.m. Central with the Aggies teeing off from the 10th hole paired with Alabama and Tennessee.

Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

THE FIELD (GOLFSTAT RANKINGS)

Texas A&M (15)

Vanderbilt (1)

Auburn (8)

Florida (9)

Tennessee (13)

Alabama (17)

Mississippi State (18)

Ole Miss (21)

Arkansas (36)

Georgia (31)

Louisiana State (41)

Missouri (43)

South Carolina (62)

Kentucky (82)

THE LINEUP

Team

Sam Bennett – Senior – Madisonville, Texas

122nd United States Amateur Champion – 2022.

2022 PING All-America First Team.

2022 SEC Golfer of the Year.

Owns a 70.50 stroke average in 2022-23, including -1.04 vs. par in 26 rounds.

Owns five career collegiate titles, including the John A. Burns Intercollegiate earlier this spring.

Last time out – earned the Silver Cup as the Low Amateur at the Masters Tournament, finishing in 16th place at 2-under 286 (the first amateur to finish in the top 20 since 2005.

William Paysse – Senior – Belton, Texas

Earned All-SEC First Team and Freshman All-SEC, as well as PING All-America Honorable Mention and GCAA National All-Freshman in 2020.

Owns a 71.60 stroke average over seven tournaments in 2022-23, including earning co-medalist honors at the Badger Invitational.

Played in 11 tournaments in 2021-22, registering a 72.09 stroke average and seven top-25 finishes.

Last time out – finished 17th at the Aggie Invitational (even 216).

Daniel Rodrigues– Junior – Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

SEC Golfer of the Week on Oct. 14 following his win at the Blessings Intercollegiate (11-under 205).

Owns a 71.34 stroke average in 2022-23, including -0.24 vs. par over 29 rounds.

Registered a 72.23 stroke average in 10 tournaments in 2021-22, including top 10 finishes at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate (t-4th) and the Louisiana Classics (t-6th).

Last time out – tied for 22nd at the Aggie Invitational (1-over 217).

Phichaksn Maichon – Sophomore – Bangkok, Thailand

Owns a 70.83 stroke average in 24 rounds in 2022-23, posting seven sub-70 rounds.

Finished in the top 10 in four of his five tournaments this spring, including a win at the Bearkat Invitational and a runner-up showing at the Aggie Invitational in his last two events.

Competed in 10 tournaments as a freshman in 2021-22, registering a 73.37 stoke average.

Held the day two lead at the 2022 SEC Championships.

Last time out – tied for second at the Aggie Invitational with a 6-under 210.

Vishnu Sadagopan – Sophomore – Pearland, Texas

Boasts a 70.70 stroke average in eight tournaments in 2022-23, recording top-10 finishes at the Badger Invitational (t-7th), the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (t-5th) and the Louisiana Classics (t-4th).

Earned All-Tournament recognition at the Louisiana Classics, shooting 4-over 217 to finish tied for fourth.

Participated in the 2022 United States Amateur Championship.

Played in three events in 2021-22, placing 13th at the Washington County Invitational in Hartford, Wisconsin.

Last time out – tied for 14th at the Aggie Invitational (1-under, 215).

Jaime Montojo – Freshman – Madrid, Spain

Owns a 71.69 stroke average over 26 rounds in 2022-23.

In fall 2022, placed third in a field of 28 at the Badger Invitational individual tournament with a 1-over 143 at Pleasant View Golf Course.

Earned SEC Freshman of the Week twice - after an 18th place finish at the Blessings Collegiate invitational and an 8th place finish at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.

Garnered All-Tournament recognition at the Louisiana Classics, shooting 4-over 217 to finish tied for fourth place.

Last time out – tied for 17th at the Aggie Invitational (even 216).

COURSEThe SEC Championship has been contested on the Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course from 2001-07, 2010-22).Since 1927, the Sea Island has enjoyed a legacy as one of America’s premier golf clubs. Rated No. 1 in the U.S. among the “World’s 50 Best Golf Hotels” by Golf Digest Index, Sea Island Golf Club offers three exceptional 18-hole championship courses. The Seaside Course, home to the PGA TOUR’s McGladrey Classic, is a links course graced by majestic ocean vistas in the tradition of St. Andrews.

The Seaside Course was totally reconfigured by Tom Fazio and reopened in October 1999. The new Seaside Course is the brilliant blending of Colt & Allison’s original nine-hole Seaside and Joe Lee’s Marshside nine into one seamless, contemporary 18-hole golf course. Tidal creeks, dunes, saltmarshes and St. Simons Sound frame the course which plays fast, firm and fun in the tradition of legendary Scottish links.

WEATHER FORECAST

Accuweather.com

Wednesday: 74/57, nice with clouds and sun, ENE 8-18 MPH, 2% probability of precipitation.

Thursday: 81/66, partly sunny and pleasant, E 10-24 MPH, 2% probability of precipitation.

Friday: 80/68, nice with partial sunshine, SE 10-24 MPH, 8% probability of precipitation.

Saturday: 78/54, cloudy & breezy with afternoon showers and thunderstorm, SW 15-27, 72% probability of precipitation.

Sunday: 71/47, sunny and pleasant, breezy in the afternoon, NW 13-23 MPH, 6% probability of precipitation.

Weather.com

Wednesday: 81/66, partly cloudy, ENE 5-10 MPH, 5% probability of precipitation.

Thursday: 81/67, sunny, E 10-15 MPH, 10% probability of precipitation.

Friday: 79/70, partly cloudy, ESE 10-15 MPH, 13% probability of precipitation.

Saturday: 80/58, thunderstorms, S 10-20 MPH, 73% probability of precipitation.

Sunday: 75/53, sunny, WNW 10-15 MPH, 10% probability of precipitation.

