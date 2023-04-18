Texas A&M partners with Prairie View A&M to lead national transportation center
Prairie View A&M University’s National Center for Infrastructure Transformation gets $2.5 million commitment from the A&M System
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) -Prairie View A&M University has been selected as the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) to lead a competitively awarded national-tier University Transportation Center by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The National Center for Infrastructure Transformation at Prairie View will focus on improving the durability and extending the life of transportation infrastructure through its research, education, and technology transfer programs.
Prairie View A&M University will lead the National Center for Infrastructure Transformation as part of a consortium that includes several members of The Texas A&M University System, including Texas A&M University, Texas A&M Transportation Institute, and Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Other partnering institutions include Arizona State University, Michigan State University, Rutgers University, and Blinn College.
During a special ceremony Monday at the Willie A Tempton, Sr. Memorial Student Center on the campus of Prairie View A&M Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp announced the $2.5 million commitment from A&M System
Chancellor Sharp says the investment made by the Texas A&M University System is a sign of the trust that the system has in the leadership of Prairie View A&M University and its partnership with the A&M System.
“This historic first for Prairie View A&M University shows the power of its partnership with the A&M System, which made this success possible,” said Sharp. “Prairie View A&M University’s alliance with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and Texas A&M University is an example of how this kind of collaboration makes it possible for us to compete against the best research institutions in the country and win.”
The National Center for Infrastructure Transformation at Prairie View will receive $4 million per year for the next five years and is one of only five awarded national-tier centers. Its focus will be on practical research to improve the durability and resilience of the nation’s transportation infrastructure for the next century. The Texas A&M System’s contribution will support the administration of NCIT, as well as its programs in education and technology transfer, freeing up more assets to pursue research in better ways to design, construct, and maintain transportation infrastructure.
“The Texas A&M System contribution will support the administration of NCIT, as well as its programs in education and technology transfer,” said Dr. Judy Perkins, director of the National Center for Infrastructure Transportation at Prairie View A&M University. “This will free up more assets to pursue research in better ways to design, construct and maintain transportation infrastructure.”
This selection of Prairie View A&M University as the first HBCU to lead a competitively awarded national-tier University Transportation Center is a significant milestone for the university, the Texas A&M University System, and the field of transportation infrastructure. It underscores the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in research, innovation, and leadership.
