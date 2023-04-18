Texas A&M University’s College of Arts & Sciences announces update amid restructuring

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University’s College of Arts & Sciences is approaching one academic year since its establishment. They announced several updates recently.

The College of Arts & Sciences is part of Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks’ vision for the university called “The Path Forward.” The college is a merger of three legacy colleges, the Colleges of Geoscience, Liberal Arts, and Sciences. Since its creation, the college has implemented new departments and guidelines, and it has plans to expand as the university moves forwards with its restructuring.

According to Texas A&M’s president’s office “The Path Forward” is designed to strengthen student outcomes at the university while positioning it for long-term success.

“I think this is probably the largest restructuring that has ever been undertaken at any American university and Texas A&M is one of the largest public research universities in the country,” Interim dean of the College of Arts & Sciences Jose Bermudez said.

Bermudez said while “The Path Forward” may have had some “operational challenges” the university is working through them to create a successful well functioning university.

“What remains to be done is largely fine-tuning, and we can start to plot a path ahead and kind of see some of the opportunities and some of the potential that has opened up from this reorganization. It’s an exciting time for us,” Bermudez said.

The biggest academic restructure was The College of Arts & Sciences, but there are a number of other areas that will see changes.

“We’re going through a centralization and reorganization of the major support operations for the university marketing, communications, human resources, information technology, and business and finance,” Bermudez said.

Motivation for the creation of The College of Arts & Sciences stems from the desire for a consistent core of excellence at the heart of the university and to be able to make large, bold investments, Bermudez said.

“I think this is going to allow us to do in arts & sciences to repeat some of the great steps that were undertaken in engineering under Dr. Banks and to place us in a position where we’re on a position of equality with the major research universities in the country,” Bermudez said.

To meet the college’s goal of becoming a “preeminent university” in the state of Texas, The College of Arts & Sciences plans to hire 150 new employees, with more than 100 planned to be tenured or on the tenure track, Bermudez said. Bermudez also confirmed that a previous hiring freeze had been lifted.

“We are also taking a number of steps to address some salary issues and inequalities that have built up over the years. What we want to do is make sure Bryan-College Station is the destination for outstanding faculty, staff, and students,” Bermudez said.

The college will raise graduate student pay to $20,000 for 9 months and postdoc researcher’s pay to $54,000. President Banks has also set a university-wide minimum salary of $55,000 for all APT faculty. A total of $250,000 will be allocated to staff equity and reclassifications.

“I think this will help us recruit people to complement the strengths that we already got, to help us see connections that we can make, and to build new programs, new circular, new avenues of research,” Bermudez said.

Bermudez said Bryan-College Station and the university go hand-in-hand and while the process may be long it will be beneficial for both.

“It’s important to give Dr. Banks credit for the vision that she had for creating The Colleges of Arts & Sciences and taking a bold step that wasn’t popular at the time, but I think with time will be truly transformational for Texas A&M University,” Bermudez said.

Within its first academic year, the College of Arts & Sciences said some accomplishments include:

• creating the new Department of Global Languages and Cultures

• drafting guidelines and processes for almost every aspect of the academic enterprise

• incorporating the Biomedical Sciences undergraduate major with 2,700 students

• absorbing and reconfiguring the University Studies degree

• creating an integrated college-wide advising team with 65 staff advisers in addition to

welcoming the Office of Pre-professional Advising and Transition Academic programs

• Currently 868 faculty, the largest number of any college at A&M, with the goal of around 1,000 faculty

