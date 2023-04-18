Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD students selected to perform as part of the Middle School All Region Choir

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Seven Brenham Junior High choir students competed in the TMEA Region 27 All Region Choir auditions.

Four students were selected to sing in the Middle School All Region Choir.

They will go to the Region Choir Clinic and Concert on April 21 and 22.

Congratulations!

7th grade: Aldyn Jaks - 7th chair, soprano 1

8th grade: Eleanor Fleetwood - 4th chair, soprano 1

8th grade: Elizabeth Shelton - 2nd chair, alto

8th grade: Sophia Dubowik - 4th chair, alto

