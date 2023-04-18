Women’s Golf to Play in 2023 Jackson T. Stephens Cup

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 2023 SEC Champion Texas A&M women’s golf team will take part in the prestigious 2023 Jackson T. Stephens Cup scheduled for Oct. 9-11 at the Trinity Forest Golf Club; the organization announced Tuesday.

The Aggies will compete against Arkansas, Duke, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas and Wake Forest. Five of the seven teams, including the Aggies, are in the current top 10 of the golfstat.com ranking. The three-day event will be televised on GOLF Channel.

The tournament format will be 54 holes of stroke play that will set the field for a final day of match play based on the stroke-play team finish. The event will also recognize its 54-hole winners upon completion of stroke play. Tournament week will begin with a practice round and college-am fundraising tournament on Sunday of tournament week followed by three days of official tournament play.

About The Jackson T. Stephens Cup

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup is an annual collegiate golf tournament named in memory of the late Augusta National Golf Club Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. The tournament is a four-day stroke play-match play event, featuring NCAA Division I National Championship-contending men’s and women’s teams and top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and United States Military Service Academies. The Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas, is the home course for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and will host the competition every four to five years, alongside other prominent world-class golfing venues.

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

