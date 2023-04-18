Zoo welcomes 2 baby bat-eared foxes

Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy...
Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy male kits.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo introduced two of its newest members to the community on Monday.

Officials at the zoo shared photos of two healthy male bat-eared fox kits which were born on April 6.

Both kits currently weigh over 240 grams and already have their eyes open, according to the zoo’s animal ambassador team. In less than a week, the pair is expected to start eating solid food.

The parents of the new babies, Frankie and Otis, have been mates for years. They have attempted to breed before but were not successful until now.

The team said they made all the necessary preparations once they found out the two were going to be parents for the first time.

The kits are already growing fast and zookeepers said they are trying to soak up every moment they can.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Images sent in from a KBTX viewer.
Officials reassure residents, parents that Northgate high-rise remains safe
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Firefighters responded to Aspire College Station on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of...
Officials: Northgate high-rise is safe, engineers will continue to monitor cracks at pool
In our division, Karla Castillo was named Best News Anchor, Shel Winkley was named Best Weather...
Texas Association of Broadcasters honors KBTX with awards

Latest News

Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured
A teen was shot twice in the head at a Kansas City, Mo., home, authorities said. (Source:...
Ralph Yarl’s dream of being an Aggie hits home for many in the Brazos Valley
President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at...
Bidens paid 23.8% taxes on $579,514 earnings, returns show