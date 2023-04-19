Aggies Top Leaderboard at SEC Championship

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies showcased a deep lineup Wednesday to lead the SEC Men’s Golf Championship after the first round.

The Maroon & White fired 11-under 269 at the par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club to top the leaderboard. The Aggies have Auburn (10-under) and Alabama (9-under) nipping at their heels. More importantly, Texas A&M is nine strokes clear of the cutoff to advance to the eight-team match play bracket after Friday’s third round of stroke play.

The Aggies were the lone team to boast all five players shooting under par. Ol’ Sarge’s charges led the field with 24 birdies, including 14 in their first nine holes.

Sam Bennett paced the Aggies with a 5-under 65, including three birdies in his last six holes. The native of Madisonville, Texas, sits in third place, one stroke behind leaders Caleb Surratt of Tennessee and Thomas Ponder of Alabama.

William Paysse fired six birdies on the day, including four in his first seven holes. He heads into round two tied for fifth place at 3-under 67.

Phichaksn Maichon birdied two of his last three holes to join a 12-golfer logjam tied for 11th place at 2-under 68.

Daniel Rodrigues and Vishnu Sadagopan both carded 1-under 69 and are knotted with 10 other golfers in 23rd place.

The Aggies open day two of the SEC Championships with their first tee time at 8:40 a.m. CT on hole No. 1.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On the round...

“The guys were ready to go from the start. They were ready to go when the week started. They got off to a really nice start on the first nine holes we played. The golf course had some teeth, the greens were pretty fast and firm, so they did a great job managing the golf course.”

On the balance of the lineup...

“It was great to have five guys in it all day. When we do that we’re a really strong team. We could have finished it off a little better, but all-in-all I was really excited for the start. There’s a lot of golf ahead of us, so we’ll get rested up and get ready for tomorrow.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Two days of storm chances before a cooler and pleasant weekend
Rounds of strong storms possible to end the week
The student was sent to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A&M student injured after being struck by vehicle on campus
Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of Wellborn Road at Rock Prairie Road.
Police investigating pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Station
A teen was shot twice in the head at a Kansas City, Mo., home, authorities said. (Source:...
Ralph Yarl’s dream of being an Aggie hits home for many in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
No. 21 A&M opens SEC Tournament Thursday
A&M men’s basketball adds transfer Jace Carter