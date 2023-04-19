A&M student injured after being struck by vehicle on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M student is recovering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle on campus Monday.

Texas A&M police say the collision occurred around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Penberthy Blvd & Tom Chandler Drive near Davis Diamond.

Police say the student was on a bicycle and crossing the intersection when she was struck by the driver of a car.

The student was sent to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

