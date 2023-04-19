Brazos County Commissioners approve start of new program to check on safety of senior citizens

The next step will be for the county to hire a volunteer coordinator.
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In order to give senior citizens and their families peace of mind, Brazos County is implementing a new program that will check on the safety of its elderly residents.

The “Are You Okay?” program will allow volunteers to reach out to seniors that live alone through a phone call if they sign up for the program.

if the senior resident doesn’t answer the phone call in a certain amount of time the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will be contacted to conduct a welfare check.

Brazos County Commissioner Place 3 Nancy Berry brought the idea of the program to the other commissioners who voted yes to starting it for Brazos County.

“We have had incidents where people have been found unresponsive in their homes and we think it’s a necessary service that the sheriff’s office can provide,” said Berry.

The next step will be for the county to hire a volunteer coordinator.

Commissioners are hoping to start the “Are You Okay” program by the fall

