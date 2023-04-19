Brazos County Sheriff’s Office renames administration building after former sheriff

Former Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk worked in law enforcement for 40 years and was Sheriff for 24 years
A sheriff who serves Brazos County for four decades is having is being honored for his service
A sheriff who serves Brazos County for four decades is having is being honored for his service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A sheriff who served Brazos County for four decades is being honored in a new way for his service.

Former Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk will now have the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building named after him.

The name change was announced during Tuesday’s Brazos County Commissioner’s Court.

The news shocked Kirk as he thought he was just there to be recognized by officials for his years of service to the county.

The former Brazos County Sheriff said this wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for a number of people he worked with during his six terms as sheriff.

“There were a lot of people that worked with the sheriff’s office that helped make this happen. I’m so proud and honored to see this recognition for the work that we’ve done over the period of 24 years.”

The Administration Building will officially be called the Christopher C. Kirk, Sheriff’s Administration Building.

The name change will go into effect immediately.

