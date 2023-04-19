Celebrate all things agriculture at Prairie View A&M University

The College of Agriculture and Human Sciences has organized an Ag Field Day on April 28 and 29
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - The College of Agriculture and Human Sciences at Prairie View A&M University is hosting two days of activities dedicated to all things agriculture.

Agriculture Field Day is April 28th and 29th on the Demonstration Farm at Prairie View A&M University (Main Campus) and at the Carden-Waller Cooperative Extension Building.

“The theme of our field day this year is Ag is the Solution,” said Ashley James, Extension Program Specialist at Prairie View A&M University. “Whether you’re a producer or a consumer, ag really is the solution to a lot of our problems. You have an opportunity to see how the research that we do on campus really translates to us as producers, family members and community members.”

Friday, April 28:

  • Youth program tracks
  • Technology demonstrations and applications
  • Food/Product tasting and sampling

Youth Program Descriptions:

  •  Sausage Making: Students will walk through the process of sausage making. You may even get a sample!
  • Butter Making: PVAMU staff show off their butter-making skills in this exciting demo.
  • Nutrition Fear Factor: Is the fear of trying new foods a FACTOR for you? You can find out here.
  • Virtual Reality: Put on your 3D goggles and explore an aerial view of PVAMU without ever leaving the room!
  • Get Ag Smart: Learn about the technology used in agriculture. See how ag technology is saving the climate!
  • Roping Demo: It’s all in the flick of the wrist! Get ready to learn how to rope like a pro!
  • Student Garden Club/ Gardening: Let’s Get Growing! Learn from PVAMU Students about growing a plant or two!
  • Wellness in Houston: “What’s Shaking” with PVAMU Wellness in Houston? Explore our mobile kitchen & other exciting activities!

Due to animal quarantine measures, animal sessions will not be available this year.

Saturday, April 29:

  • Hands-on Producer Workshops
  • Tours (New Meat Science Center, Goat Center and the medicinal garden)
  • USDA and Partner Programs

You can find out more about the 2023 Agriculture Field Day here.

