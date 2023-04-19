Crockett police looking for missing man

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement authorities in Houston County are looking for a missing man.

Police say Albert Austin White was last seen in the Beaumont area where he reportedly got on a bus to go to Crockett and now the 37-year-old is missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021 or 936-544-2862.

