Deputies find stolen guns, drugs following search warrant in Leon County
Deputies say other arrests are pending.
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is showing off the results of a search warrant.
Today deputies went into a home in the Pleasant Springs area about 7 miles east of Centerville.
Inside they found drugs, stolen weapons, and about $32,000 in cash.
One person was arrested.
