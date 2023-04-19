Deputies find stolen guns, drugs following search warrant in Leon County

Photo courtesy Leon County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy Leon County Sheriff's Office(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is showing off the results of a search warrant.

Today deputies went into a home in the Pleasant Springs area about 7 miles east of Centerville.

Inside they found drugs, stolen weapons, and about $32,000 in cash.

One person was arrested.

Deputies say other arrests are pending.

