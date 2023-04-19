DPS: 2 killed, 1 injured in Burleson County crash

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people died and a child was injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Burleson County on FM 908.

Texas DPS says around 5 p.m. the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the wrong lane and hit another truck head-on.

The driver of the Chevy, Chad Barcak, 45, of Rockdale was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other pickup, Kenya Beckett, 47, also of Rockdale, died at the hospital.

Beckett had a 4-year-old traveling in the car with her who was hospitalized with serious injuries.

