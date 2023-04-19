DPS investigating deadly crash in Madison County
38-year-old Julio Ocana Lopez of Crockett died when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck several trees.
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety says speeding is what led to a deadly crash this week in Madison County.
It happened just before two in the morning Tuesday on Highway 90 near Florida Lane south of Madisonville.
38-year-old Julio Ocana Lopez of Crockett died when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck several trees.
Troopers say Lopez was also not wearing a safety belt.
No other vehicles were involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.