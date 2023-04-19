DPS investigating deadly crash in Madison County

38-year-old Julio Ocana Lopez of Crockett died when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck several trees.
The crash happened just before two in the morning Tuesday on Highway 90 near Florida Lane south...
The crash happened just before two in the morning Tuesday on Highway 90 near Florida Lane south of Madisonville.(KTTC)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety says speeding is what led to a deadly crash this week in Madison County.

It happened just before two in the morning Tuesday on Highway 90 near Florida Lane south of Madisonville.

38-year-old Julio Ocana Lopez of Crockett died when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck several trees.

Troopers say Lopez was also not wearing a safety belt.

No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

