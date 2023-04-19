DPS investigating deadly crash in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety says speeding is what led to a deadly crash this week in Madison County.

It happened just before two in the morning Tuesday on Highway 90 near Florida Lane south of Madisonville.

38-year-old Julio Ocana Lopez of Crockett died when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck several trees.

Troopers say Lopez was also not wearing a safety belt.

No other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

