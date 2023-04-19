Ellwanger outduels Nitzke as Magnolia West tops A&M Consolidated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Magnolia West’s James Ellwanger struck out 15 Tigers and the Mustangs scored 6 runs in the 7th on their way to a 6-0 win over A&M Consolidated.

The game was a pitching duel through the first 6 innings. The Tigers’ Sam Nitzke struck out 7.

The 2 game series will switch to Magnolia West on Friday. First pitch is set for 7pm.

