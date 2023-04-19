Focus at Four: Scotty’s House encouraging conversations about ‘body safety’ during National Child Abuse Prevention Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Scotty’s House is a nonprofit Child Advocacy Center in Bryan.

Advocates are calling on the community to work together to prevent child abuse and neglect, starting with having conversations.

Scotty’s House Counselor Liza Becker says you can talk with children about body safety.

“The most important thing we teach our kids in counseling is to know the proper names of body parts because if they go and make an outcry that somebody has touched them and nobody knows what they are talking about, they can’t really report it,” Becker said.

Becker says these conversations can start as early as kids can talk.

“Proper body names are super important, also just making children aware of what is a private part,” Becker said. “The third most important thing that I teach our kids is knowing the difference between what is a safe and comfortable touch, what is a painful touch like with physical abuse, and what is an uncomfortable or confusing touch and what to do about it.”

She says it’s important to open the door for conversation.

“Teaching children they can say no to an adult who is touching them or doing something that is making them feel uncomfortable,” Becker said.

For older children, Becker says you can talk to your kids about consent.

