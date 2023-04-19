Future Marines and their families receive guidance on preparing for boot camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A group of high school juniors and seniors from across the Brazos Valley who aspire to be future military leaders are taking the next steps to serve their country.

On Tuesday night, Marine Corps recruiters hosted “Poolee Family Night” at the Museum of the American G.I. in College Station.

The event brought prospective Marine recruits and their families together to learn about what to expect and how to prepare for boot camp, while also providing an opportunity for recruits to ask questions, speak with Marines, and establish a support network.

Organized by the Marines Recruiting Sub-Station College Station, Brazos Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 1391, and the Museum of the American G.I., the annual Poolee event hosted 24 Marine Corps recruits and 71 family members. Poolees are prospective Marine recruits who train with Marine Corps recruiters to learn about the challenges they will face in boot camp and throughout their careers in the Corps.

According to Commander Philip T. Talbert II, Marine recruiter, becoming a poolee is a significant step for these young men and women.

“With them becoming poolees, it’s a great step for them and their life but in order to get them mentally and physically ready for recruit training MCRD San Diego, it’s a process for us in order to make sure that they are ready physically and mentally,” said Talbert.

“Tonight it’s more for the families to actually get to know everyone around the community that’s doing the same thing to support their loved ones for the decision that they’re making and then actually push forward and actually motivate them and answer any questions that may arise throughout this process because it is such an important step and a big thing,” Talbert said.

Thirteen Marines, including two drill instructors, attended the event, along with a dozen volunteers from the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League Detachment 1391.

