George Bush Library & Museum preparing for Silver Celebration

Silver Celebration: 25 Years of George Bush Presidential Library & Museum will take place on Saturday starting at 9:30 am.
The George Bush President Library & Museum is celebrating a quarter century of being open in...
The George Bush President Library & Museum is celebrating a quarter century of being open in College Station.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George Bush President Library & Museum is celebrating a quarter century of being open in College Station.

Silver Celebration: 25 Years of George Bush Presidential Library & Museum will take place on Saturday starting at 9:30 am.

Admission into the museum will be free and attendees will be able to celebrate with cake and refreshments.

Later in the day at 5 pm performances will begin from the A&M Women’s Chorus followed by Aggieland Mariachi.

The Silver Celebration was supposed to take place in 2022 but was rescheduled.

Director of Marketing & Communication for the Bush Library Amy Raines is expecting a good turnout and says the celebration will be fun but also bittersweet.

“This is the first big one where we don’t have President or Mrs. Bush here to attend and parachute in. But we do expect a huge crowd,” said Raines.

The Bush Library staff encourages attendees to park in the fan field off of Research Parkway.

The Singing Cadets and a fireworks show will close out the celebration.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of Wellborn Road at Rock Prairie Road.
Police investigating pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Station
Images sent in from a KBTX viewer.
Officials reassure residents, parents that Northgate high-rise remains safe
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

A sheriff who serves Brazos County for four decades is having is being honored for his service
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office renames administration building after former sheriff
In order to give senior citizens and their family’s peace of mind, Brazos County is...
Brazos County Commissioners approve start of new program to check on safety of senior citizens
Texas DPS says around 5 p.m. the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the wrong...
DPS: 2 killed, 1 injured in Burleson County crash
The student was sent to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A&M student injured after being struck by vehicle on campus