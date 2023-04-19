George Bush Library & Museum preparing for Silver Celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George Bush President Library & Museum is celebrating a quarter century of being open in College Station.

Silver Celebration: 25 Years of George Bush Presidential Library & Museum will take place on Saturday starting at 9:30 am.

Admission into the museum will be free and attendees will be able to celebrate with cake and refreshments.

Later in the day at 5 pm performances will begin from the A&M Women’s Chorus followed by Aggieland Mariachi.

The Silver Celebration was supposed to take place in 2022 but was rescheduled.

Director of Marketing & Communication for the Bush Library Amy Raines is expecting a good turnout and says the celebration will be fun but also bittersweet.

“This is the first big one where we don’t have President or Mrs. Bush here to attend and parachute in. But we do expect a huge crowd,” said Raines.

The Bush Library staff encourages attendees to park in the fan field off of Research Parkway.

The Singing Cadets and a fireworks show will close out the celebration.

