H-E-B offers some fresh recipes for spring

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the time of year when you may want to give your home recipes a refresh. Whether gathering with your family or a group of friends, fresh recipes that fit the season can easily be a crowd favorite. That’s why Lisa Fritz with the H-E-B Cooking Connection joined BVTM Wednesday to share some delicious, simple and quick recipes.

She shared how to make watermelon fruit salad, mama’s Asian salad, butter masala chicken pizza, glazed pork belly and true Texas tri-tip.

You can see the recipes and watch her put them together below.

Watermelon Fruit Salad & Mama’s Asian Salad

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Watermelon Fruit Salad Ingredients:

1/2 cup Cookwell & Co. Watermelon Vinaigrette

1 cup cubed melon

1 cup strawberries

1 cup chopped pineapple

1 cup chopped apple

1 cup seedless grapes

1 cup Mandarin orange slices

Any other firm fruit you’d like to add!

Feta cheese

Fresh mint leaves, chopped

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients together in a large bowl. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.

Mama’s Asian Salad Ingredients:

Assorted salad greens of choice: Napa cabbage, red cabbage, kale, spinach, etc.

Shredded carrots

Mama Tang’s Sweet or Spicy Asian Vinaigrette Dressing

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a large bowl and toss together. Chill for at least 30 minutes before serving. Garnish with sliced almonds and H-E-B Wonton Strips.

*Try adding some shaved Brussel sprouts to the mix for an extra healthy punch!

Butter Masala Chicken Pizza

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Butter Masala Chicken Pizza Ingredients:

1 package of H-E-B Chicken Breast, cubed Adam’s Reserve Tandoori or Garam Masala Seasoning

3 tablespoons Ottavio Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 package of H-E-B Deli Naan Bread

1 jar Lotus Kitchen Butter Masala Simmer Sauce

1 cup Mozzarella Cheese

2 Tablespoons Sour Cream (Optional)

1 oz. Cilantro, Finely dice (Optional)

Instructions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Season cubed chicken with Adams seasoning, then sauté in oil over medium-high heat until a crust is formed on the outside. Add in 1/3 jar butter masala to the chicken and allow to simmer while building pizza. Spread rest of butter masala on Naan bread, top with cheese, spread cooked chicken on top and bake in oven for about 10 minutes or until desired doneness. Garnish with cilantro and sour cream.

Glazed Pork Belly

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Glazed Pork Belly Ingredients:

1 package True Texas BBQ Seasoned Pork Belly cubes

Four Star Provisions Plum Thai Garlic, Charred Peach Bourbon, Texas Whiskey, or Soy Sriracha Glaze

Instructions:

Preheat pit or smoker to 250 degrees. Evenly space cubes on grill surface, smoke 4 to 5 hours, or until internal temperature is 190 degrees. Remove cubes and place in a foil pan. Pour enough of the Peach Bourbon Glaze to cover cubes, cover with foil and return to smoker for an additional 1-2 hours at 275 degrees.

*AIR FRYER OPTION: Place cubes in air fryer in a single layer, spaced evenly apart. Cook on 375 degrees for 18-20 minutes (15-16 minutes for smaller cubes). Toss cubes with Four Star Glaze of choice.

*OVEN OPTION: Bake cubes at 400 degrees for 1-2 hours to desired degree of doneness. Toss in Four Star Glaze of choice.

True Texas Tri-Tip

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

True Texas Tri-Tip Ingredients:

1 Pre-seasoned H-E-B Tri-Tip Roast

Instructions:

Remove tri-tip from refrigerator one hour before cooking.

Prepare charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to high. Place roast on grill and sear one side well, 6 to 8 minutes, checking for flare-ups. Turn the roast and sear other side for about the same time. Then lower gas to medium-high or move the meat to a cooler part of the charcoal grill. Turn meat again and cook another 8 to 10 minutes. Flip and cook again. A 2-pound roast will require about 20 to 25 minutes total cooking time. The roast is ready when an instant-read thermometer reaches 130 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the meat. Rest roast on a cutting board 10 to 20 minutes. Slice against the grain. The roast is shaped like a boomerang, so either cut it in half at the center of the angle, or slice against the grain on one side, turn the roast and slice against the grain on the other side.

To oven-roast a tri-tip: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil or other cooking oil to a large, heavy ovenproof pan. On stovetop, heat on high until pan is very hot, then add tri-tip, fat side down. Turn heat to medium-high and sear roast for about 4 minutes. Turn the roast and put it in the oven. Cook it for about 10 minutes a pound, checking with an instant-read thermometer until it reaches 130 degrees for medium-rare.

You can find more recipes from the H-E-B Cooking Connection here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.