Haas Named to Brooks Wallace Award Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M shortstop Hunter Haas added to his list of mid-season honors this week when he was named to the initial Brooks Wallace Award watch list, per an announcement from the College Baseball Foundation.

The award honors the nation’s top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year. It is named for former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977 to 1980. Wallace died of leukemia at the age of 27.

Haas is among 101 of the most talented shortstops in the nation and joins the Wallace Award watch list after being named to the Golden Spikes Award watch list earlier this month. Of the 101 total shortstops on the list, nine hail from the SEC.

“With so many options to watch and keep up with NCAA baseball and the players, we’re actually watching some of the best baseball players in many, many years,” said Tom Quigley, Brooks Wallace Award co-chair. “Games are now on ESPN and local TV. Shortstop has been redefined and they are hitting with power and high average. Fielding and defense are extremely strong as well. It’s going to be tough as we narrow the choices the upcoming rounds.”

The award honors outstanding defensive play as much as it does production at the plate. The transfer from Arizona State has been a major piece for the Aggies in 2023, starting all 36 games at shortstop and going error free in 34 of 36 games.

He enters Wednesday hitting .368 with four home runs, nine doubles and 22 RBI. Additionally, he has a .466 on-base percentage and has walked 25 times with just 13 strikeouts. His 53 hits ranks ninth in the SEC with 24 of those hits coming within SEC play, a mark that is second in the league only to teammate Jack Moss.

Haas and the Aggies are set to host Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Blue Bell Park. The game can be watched on SEC Network or heard locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.