Local home builders stay optimistic for industry outlook in 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Challenges from labor shortages, supply chain issues and inflation are just some of the struggles home builders have gone through since the start of the pandemic.

Despite all that, experts say the construction industry is showing several signs of growth throughout 2023.

Local custom home builder, Jimmy Pitman, has a passion for home building in his blood.

“I’m a 3rd generation home builder,” said Pitman. “My grandfather was a builder, my dad, my uncle, my cousin, my stepfather. I’ve been working in the business for 12 years.”

During the pandemic and beyond, Pitman said his industry has faced multiple unprecedented challenges.

“Never have I seen it like in 2021 and 2022. The situation was, we had so much demand locally. It put a lot of pressure on our skilled trade workers so we didn’t have enough. So then, it took a lot of the time, meaning an extended period, to construct a house,” said Pitman.

In 2023, Pitman said the construction process is looking up.

“What we’ve seen over the last four or five months is prices for our skilled labor kind of flatten out. But, the biggest thing we’ve seen is the time it takes to do the project, has come down. After the lot is developed, it takes six to eight months to build a home. That’s compared to up to 12 months just recently,” said Pitman.

Experts say the construction industry in the United States is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters; Growing by 6.1% to reach $1,419,192 in 2023.

Another positive Pitman mentioned was the availability of supply.

“The fact we can choose and have more choices in general,” said Pitman. “I’m not saying we don’t have problems. In the last 36 months, we’ve seen the inflationary pressures come in to factor on pricing. A lot of the materials, even if they flattened or came down a little bit, they’re still well above where they were pre-COVID,” said Pitman. “But, prices of lumber right now are the lowest they’re gonna go. I’d say the pricing is 30 to 40 percent more than pre-COVID-19.”

One business Pitman often buys supplies from is McCoy’s in Bryan.

Store Manager, Brent Cathey, told KBTX that prices for supplies are still high but have leveled out overall.

“We saw record highs that we’ve never seen during the pandemic,” said Cathey. “Right now, we’re not at pre-pandemic pricing, but we’re reasonable across the market. Lumber, panel goods, things of that nature have freed up tremendously. When we look at some of our non-commodity products like windows or doors, those have elevated during the height of the pandemic and haven’t decreased.”

As supply continues to grow, both Cathey and Pitman agreed on a good outlook for the rest of 2023.

“We’re hopeful that building continues to grow and demand stays strong,” said Cathey.

“Interest rates have come down some. This is a really good time for people to buy because the future is unsure. Honestly, all indicators lead to us having a lot of activity in the construction market,” Pitman said.

