Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Ranchers are alarmed and concerned about the safety of their livestock, and authorities are taking these incidents seriously.
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during business hours.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of mysterious cattle deaths and mutilations that have occurred along OSR.

A rancher reported finding a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow lying on her side, deceased, and mutilated on their ranch.

Deputies say at least six other cows have been discovered dead and mutilated in different areas along OSR going into Brazos County as well as Robertson County, all with strikingly similar injuries.

Similar incidents have been reported across the United States, said deputies in a post on Facebook. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers and is urging anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during business hours.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

