Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of mysterious cattle deaths and mutilations that have occurred along OSR.

A rancher reported finding a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow lying on her side, deceased, and mutilated on their ranch.

Deputies say at least six other cows have been discovered dead and mutilated in different areas along OSR going into Brazos County as well as Robertson County, all with strikingly similar injuries.

Similar incidents have been reported across the United States, said deputies in a post on Facebook. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers and is urging anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during business hours.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.