Motorcyclist taken to hospital after hitting dead deer on Grimes County road

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital following a crash along Highway 30 just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

DPS troopers say the man was traveling northbound between Roans Prairie and Carlos when he hit a dead deer in the road.

Troopers say the driver was coming down a hill when it happened so he didn’t have much time to see and try to avoid the animal.

The motorcyclist was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deer has been removed from the road.

