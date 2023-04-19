No. 21 A&M opens SEC Tournament Thursday

By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
AUBURN, Alabama -- The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team travels to the Southeastern Conference Tournament and opens play as the No. 5 seed. Following a first-round bye, the Aggies will take on No. 71 Vanderbilt Thursday, April 20, at the Yarbrough Tennis Center, with first serve set for 6 p.m.

The Aggies (16-10, 7-5 SEC) concluded their regular season with a pair of wins at home Sunday, taking down then-No. 17 Auburn (4-1) and Incarnate Word to finish the season 12-3 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

“The team is excited to be in Auburn for the SEC tournament,” said head coach Steve Denton. “The season starts over for this team on Thursday night. The Hope is to use all these experiences we have had throughout the regular season and come out playing our best tennis of the year. The postseason is always my favorite time of the season, and now we need to come out and give it our all.”

The Southeastern Conference has a loaded field, with eight programs ranking in the top 25, including four in the top 10. Twelve of the 13 SEC teams are currently ranked by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Last season, the Aggies were knocked out of the SEC Tournament in the second round following a 4-1 loss to Arkansas. The Maroon & White won the conference tournament on home soil during the 2014-15 season, and have since been back to the final in the 2017-18 campaign, losing narrowly to Mississippi State (4-3).

Fans can follow the team in their second round match and quarterfinal match if they were to advance through Auburn’s live stream. Saturday’s semifinals will air on SEC Network+, while Sunday’s final will air live on SEC Network.

Live stats are available all week through Auburn’s website.

MATCH STATS

  • Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 15.
  • Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot pace A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.
  • Rahul Dhokia and Kenner Taylor hold perfect 4-0 records in dual match singles play.
  • Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 13 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

  • Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (12 players).
  • Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.
  • The Maroon & White have won 10 ranked matches this season, four of those have been the top 25.

ITA RANKINGS

  • The team jumped from No. 24 to No. 21 in the team rankings.
  • Ranked in singles: No. 50 Noah Schachter, No. 64 Raphael Perot, No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand and No. 125 Pierce Rollins.
  • Ranked in doubles: No. 39 Schachter/Hilderbrand.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

