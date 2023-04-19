OPAS announces Season 51 lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS has announced the shows they have planned for Season 51.
These shows will begin in September and run through March 2024. This season includes six events on the Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage, three events in the Intimate Gatherings series and three in the Singular Sensations series plus one family event.
This announcement comes after a big season, but OPAS says they were ready for the task to surpass expectations.
Below is the list of shows for OPAS Season 51:
Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage Series
- COME FROM AWAY
September 19 & 20, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium
- MEAN GIRLS
November 1 & 2, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium
Sponsored by Aggieland Credit Union
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
November 15 & 16, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium
- CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE
December 5 & 6, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium
- Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
January 16 & 17, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium
- LITTLE WOMEN
February 13 & 14, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium
Intimate Gatherings Series
- STACEY KENT
October 18, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre
- VOCTAVE
November 9, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre
- FOREVER YOUNG
February 6, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre
Singular Sensations Series
- THE BARRICADE BOYS
October 3, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium
- THE DOO WOP PROJECT
February 21, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium
- PINK MARTINI featuring CHINA FORBES
March 21, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium
Family Time Special Event
OPAS Family Programming Supported by OPAS Encore!
- BLUEY’S BIG PLAY
March 2, 2024 • 10 AM • 1 PM & 4 PM • Rudder Auditorium
March 3, 2024 • 2 PM • Rudder Auditorium
