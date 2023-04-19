OPAS announces Season 51 lineup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS has announced the shows they have planned for Season 51.

These shows will begin in September and run through March 2024. This season includes six events on the Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage, three events in the Intimate Gatherings series and three in the Singular Sensations series plus one family event.

This announcement comes after a big season, but OPAS says they were ready for the task to surpass expectations.

Below is the list of shows for OPAS Season 51:

Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage Series

COME FROM AWAY

September 19 & 20, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

MEAN GIRLS

November 1 & 2, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

Sponsored by Aggieland Credit Union

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

November 15 & 16, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

December 5 & 6, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

January 16 & 17­­, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

LITTLE WOMEN

February 13 & 14, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

Intimate Gatherings Series

STACEY KENT

October 18, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre

VOCTAVE

November 9, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre

FOREVER YOUNG

February 6, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre

Singular Sensations Series

THE BARRICADE BOYS

October 3, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

THE DOO WOP PROJECT

February 21, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

PINK MARTINI featuring CHINA FORBES

March 21, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

Family Time Special Event

OPAS Family Programming Supported by OPAS Encore!

BLUEY’S BIG PLAY

March 2, 2024 • 10 AM • 1 PM & 4 PM • Rudder Auditorium

March 3, 2024 • 2 PM • Rudder Auditorium

