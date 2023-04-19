OPAS announces Season 51 lineup

OPAS has announced the shows they have planned for Season 51.
OPAS has announced the shows they have planned for Season 51.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS has announced the shows they have planned for Season 51.

These shows will begin in September and run through March 2024. This season includes six events on the Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage, three events in the Intimate Gatherings series and three in the Singular Sensations series plus one family event.

This announcement comes after a big season, but OPAS says they were ready for the task to surpass expectations.

Below is the list of shows for OPAS Season 51:

Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage Series

  • COME FROM AWAY

September 19 & 20, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

  • MEAN GIRLS

November 1 & 2, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

Sponsored by Aggieland Credit Union

  • JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

November 15 & 16, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

  • CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

December 5 & 6, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

  • Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

January 16 & 17­­, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

  • LITTLE WOMEN

February 13 & 14, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

Intimate Gatherings Series

  • STACEY KENT

October 18, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre

  • VOCTAVE

November 9, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre

  • FOREVER YOUNG

February 6, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Theatre

Singular Sensations Series

  • THE BARRICADE BOYS

October 3, 2023 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

  • THE DOO WOP PROJECT

February 21, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

  • PINK MARTINI featuring CHINA FORBES

March 21, 2024 • 7:30 PM • Rudder Auditorium

Family Time Special Event

OPAS Family Programming Supported by OPAS Encore!

  • BLUEY’S BIG PLAY

March 2, 2024 • 10 AM • 1 PM & 4 PM • Rudder Auditorium

March 3, 2024 • 2 PM • Rudder Auditorium

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Charges filed after teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of Wellborn Road at Rock Prairie Road.
Police investigating pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Station
Images sent in from a KBTX viewer.
Officials reassure residents, parents that Northgate high-rise remains safe
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Tuesday Night Weather Update - April 18
Tuesday Night Weather Update - April 18
A teen was shot twice in the head at a Kansas City, Mo., home, authorities said. (Source:...
Ralph Yarl’s dream of being an Aggie hits home for many in the Brazos Valley
Two rounds of storms to close the week
Two rounds of storms to close the week
Ralph Yarl
Ralph Yarl