Ream’s no-hitter leads College Station past Rudder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station pitcher Gracie Ream threw a no-hitter as the Lady Cougars softball team beat Rudder 11-0 at Ranger Field Tuesday night.

Ream dealt 14 strikeouts in 6 innings of action as the game ended by a run-rule.

”I had a rough start,” Ream explained. “As I kept going I was trying to do my best. Throwing a no-hitter is really nice because I didn’t start so well,” Ream added.

College Station scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to help seal the run-rule victory. The Lady Cougars got the scoring started with an RBI from Gracie Ream and a 2 RBI double from Reese Dalton in the first inning. Ream added a 2 RBI double in the second inning. The Lady Cougars tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning on a bases-loaded walk and a sac fly.

With the win and a Brenham loss on Tuesday, the Lady Cougars locked up a two-seed for the playoffs which begin a week from Friday.

Rudder will wrap up its season on the road at Lake Creek this Friday.

