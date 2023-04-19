Strong storms expected to end the week, especially Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Strong storms are looking more and more likely for portions of the Brazos Valley and Central Texas by Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Ahead of a potent April cold front, thunderstorms are expected to tap into a moist, energetic atmosphere, which could lead to stronger storms, especially in terms of hail and wind.

Hailstones of greater than 2 inches in diameter would be possible with the more dominant supercells in areas where strong instability develops.

What to watch: Leading into Thursday, all will likely be quiet before the noon hour. Daytime heating may provide enough of a trigger to develop storms ahead of the expected main line. This is where the tornado threat is the highest, along with large hail. This is the time frame where IF storms form, particularly large (2 inches+) will be a possibility.

The cluster of thunderstorms that will eventually soak most of the Brazos Valley is expected to form north of the area mid-afternoon, and move southeast over the course of the late afternoon and evening. Wind gusts in excess of 60mph and quarter size hail or larger will be the main threat. Storms look to clear the area by or before midnight.

Thursday and Friday both bring the chance for thunderstorms, but most widespread activity is expected Thursday. (KBTX)

Friday : A cold front will bring the chance for another line of thunderstorms -- although the timing of when this north wind shift occurs will be important. Strong wind gusts in excess of 40-60mph will be the main concern. Any isolated storm that may form ahead of the front could also contain a large hail/tornado concern briefly. Overall, we’re expecting this to be a lesser concern for severe weather, assuming the preceding day’s storms keep things mainly stable. That said, you will want to be weather aware leading into the weekend, and once the front passes, we are clear through early Sunday at least.

All said and done, 1-2 inches widespread with localized totals of 3-4″+ will be possible, so some localized flooding will be a possibility leading into Friday.

Saturday looks breezy, cool, and dry, but we may see a quick return of showers and an isolated storm by late Sunday. We highly suggest checking back regularly as we fine tune timing and impacts, especially concerning Friday.

