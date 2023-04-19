Traffic delays expected along Greens Prairie Road
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is advising drivers to allow extra time if you plan to travel on Greens Prairie Road on Thursday morning.
Traffic between Castlegate Drive and Donnington Drive is expected to be delayed due to construction.
City leaders say vehicles will be flagged through the construction zone one-way at a time.
