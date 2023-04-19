Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Animal Science students and staff recognized at 67th Annual Convocation

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Students and staff were recognized this week by Texas A&M’s Animal Science Department.

The 2023 Senior Merit Award is the highest award given to undergraduates by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Six students received this honor.

Animal science students were awarded two Outstanding Student Awards.

Outstanding Sophomore: Grace Parks

Outstanding Junior: Zane Wanjura

This year, the Gail W. and David P. Marion Teaching Award was awarded to Jennifer Wyle, lecturer and meat judging team coordinator.

