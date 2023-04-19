TSA asking flyers to arrive earlier than normal this week at Easterwood Airport.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re flying out of Easterwood Airport this week, plan to arrive early.

TSA says it is installing new X-ray scanners that will make boarding easier and faster for flyers.

This week the work is being done to install the new technology at Easterwood Airport and it’s why TSA is asking travelers to arrive at least two hours prior to scheduled departure times.

Several travelers on Wednesday morning reached out to KBTX to share stories of longer-than-normal wait times at the security checkpoint.

The following is a news release shared by TSA in Lubbock last month that shares more details on the new technology:

LUBBOCK, TX — Officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced today the installation of new computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner in Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) security checkpoint and spoke airports in the operational area. The spoke system creates economies of scale that allow an airline to serve city-pairs that could otherwise not be economically served on a non-stop basis.

Installation of the new equipment will occur in a phased approach, with one new lane being equipped weekly over the next month. Once each lane is modified and completes certification, it will open for screening before installation of the next lane begins.

During the project, only one security screening lane will be in operation and passengers are urged to arrive to the terminal at least two hours prior to scheduled departure times.

The new CT scanners will be used to screen travelers’ carry-on luggage in the security checkpoints. CT units apply a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bag. A TSA officer can manipulate the 3-D X-ray image on-screen to allow for a better view of the bag’s contents, ultimately reducing the number of bag checks that are required.

When a carry-on bag is screened through a CT scanner, travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food. The opening to the X-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional X-ray unit so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel, but to ask a TSA officer for assistance. Another feature of the CT scanner system is every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.

“Use of CT technology at our security checkpoints is a win-win for TSA and passengers,” said Gilbert Almaraz, TSA Federal Security Director for Central and North-West Texas airports. “We get increased detection capability which leads to fewer bag checks, and passengers get to leave their electronics and 3-1-1 liquids in their bags.”

The installation schedule is as follows:

April 10 – San Angelo Regional Airport, Mathis Field (SJT)

April 17 – Easterwood Airport, College Station (CLL)

April 24 thru May 1 – Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB)

April 24 thru May 1 – Midland International Air & Space Port (MAF)

May 8 – Waco Regional Airport (ACT)

