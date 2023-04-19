Zoo mourns loss of 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros

A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other...
A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other rhinos.(Tulsa Zoo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 43-year-old southern white rhinoceros was humanely euthanized by veterinary care staff at the Tulsa Zoo Monday.

According to the zoo, the rhino, named Jeannie, had been diagnosed with cancer.

She began end-of-care monitoring in early April with a care team monitoring her quality of life – specifically watching for decreases in mobility and appetite.

“Jeannie was a gentle giant. She was a great ambassador for her species and our zoo. She loved tactile attention and scratches behind her ears,” zookeeper Erik Storjohann said. “Her gentle nature truly made her a favorite of all that met her.”

A zoological manager said Jeannie’s disposition allowed the zoo to grow the herd with other rhinos.

“She has always led the crash (herd) with dignity and impressive vocalizations,” manager Jessica Scallan said. “We will miss her dearly.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Two days of storm chances before a cooler and pleasant weekend
Rounds of strong storms possible to end the week
The student was sent to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A&M student injured after being struck by vehicle on campus
Police say it happened in the southbound lanes of Wellborn Road at Rock Prairie Road.
Police investigating pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Station
A teen was shot twice in the head at a Kansas City, Mo., home, authorities said. (Source:...
Ralph Yarl’s dream of being an Aggie hits home for many in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Thursday and Friday both bring the chance for thunderstorms, but most widespread activity is...
Strong storms expected to end the week, especially Thursday
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - April 19
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - April 19
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison
Police in Pickens pull a man over for a traffic stop and he serenades them with music.
WATCH: Man pulls out instruments, serenades officers during traffic stop