Aggies paying it forward: Volunteer-built clinics ship out to Ukraine, Nigeria and Dallas

Construction workers prepare an Aggie medical unit for shipment.
Construction workers prepare an Aggie medical unit for shipment.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Build Club built four medical clinics that shipped out to Ukraine, Nigeria, and Dallas, TX on April 19.

These Medical Clinics have one unique aspect, they’re all built from 40 foot long shipping containers. Each of the containers meet all the essential functions of a medical clinic with electrical wiring, lighting, plumbing and air conditioning.

“When these clinics are being built, they are being used and they are being utilized to help people and serve people and I think that is the most rewarding part of all. Is seeing the clinics in operation and saying ‘Oh I built that door, or I helped construct that frame” said Kate-Riley Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of the TAMU BUILD team.

Two of the four Texas Aggie medical clinics, or TAMCs will make a pitstop to their partner Medical Bridges in Houston where they’ll be fitted with $50,000 worth of medical supplies and equipment.

“It’s incredibly rewarding and especially with the Aggie core values. If your looking to serve this is a great place to do it” said Rogers.

For more information, or to volunteer click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
Thursday and Friday both bring the chance for thunderstorms, but most widespread activity is...
Strong storms expected to end the week, especially Thursday
Guidance is provided to the families of future Marines on how to prepare for boot camp. Photo...
Future Marines and their families receive guidance on preparing for boot camp
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Latest News

The current captains have accepted positions in Florida and will be leaving the BCS in June.
New leadership coming to Bryan/College Station Salvation Army
Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Thursday into Thursday night, bringing possible...
Thursday brings multiple rounds of strong storms
Shopping event supporting only community-based nonprofit therapy provider in the Brazos Valley.
Power of the Purse to benefit Brazos Valley Rehab Center
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - April 20
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - April 20