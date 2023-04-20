Aggies Remain atop Leaderboard at SEC Championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies ended Thursday’s second round tied with Alabama for the top spot on the leaderboard at the SEC Men’s Golf Championship.

Both squads head into the Friday’s final stroke play round at 12-under 548, 13 strokes clear of the cutoff to advance to the single-elimination eight-team match play bracket which starts Saturday.

Vishnu Sadagopan led the Aggies Thursday as Maroon & White posted a 1-under 279. He birdied four holes in a five-hole span from No. 7-11 en route to a 3-under 67. Sadagopan is tied for fifth place after two rounds at 4-under 136, four strokes behind first-place Caleb Surratt of Tennessee.

Phichaksn Maichon posted an even 70 Thursday at the par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club. After two rounds he ranks among five players in 17th place, including fellow Aggie William Paysse at 2-under 138. Paysse carded a 1-over 71 for the second round.

Sam Bennett is tied for 22nd at 1-under 139 after posting a 74 on the second day.

Daniel Rodrigues rounds out the A&M fivesome at even 140 following Thursday’s 1-over 71.

The Aggies open day three of the SEC Championships with their first tee time at 8:40 a.m. CT on hole No. 1. The Maroon & White are paired with Alabama and third-place Florida (10-under).

