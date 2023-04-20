The Arts Council shares events to look forward to as summer approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley aims to connect everyone to the artistic, cultural, and historic events happening around the community.

They do this by employing the help of their many affiliates.

Megan Le with the Arts Council joined The Three to share some events and activities families can partake in around the Brazos Valley.

The first event kicking off this weekend is the Silver Celebration: 25 Years of George Bush Presidential Library & Museum. The community-wide event featuring free museum admission will happen on Saturday, April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with special, outdoor activities from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be musical entertainment from the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, the Singing Cadets, and Aggieland Mariachi.

Take the opportunity to see the exhibit Mandela: The Official Exhibition. Admission will be free and will end with a fireworks display. For more information visit the website.

Next up, enjoy some music with BVSO as they present The Texas Tenors. The three-time Emmy Award-winning trio will perform classical, Broadway, and patriotic pop with a touch of cowboy charm. This will take place at the Rudder Auditorium on April 23 at 5 p.m. head over to their website for ticket information.

Plan to make your way to the Brazos Valley Symphony Society’s Annual Derby Day Gala on May 6th, 2023. Celebrate 41 seasons of artistic musical excellence in the Brazos Valley. There will be live auction, their famous Derby Hat parade, incredible cuisine, and an exciting viewing of the Kentucky Derby broadcast live from the iconic Churchill Downs at the gala. You can reserve a seat or table at their website as well.

For fun look at something you may not think of as art, and check out A Personal Statement in Glass: The Art of the Paperweight. This exhibit will features more than 150 paperweights and paperweight-related items that illustrate paperweight making through the years since 1845. Artists include modern masters that bring new forms and techniques to the craft. This will take place at the Forsyth Galleries at Texas A&M.

For a full calendar of events, visit the ACBV website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.