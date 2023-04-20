Bryan ISD, Brazos Valley Council of Governments discuss adding Head Start services

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A new, early childhood partnership is in the works at Bryan ISD.

During a Bryan ISD meeting on April 17, school board members were informed grant money from the Brazos Valley Council of Governments would fund Head Start services.

Jennifer Warren, Bryan ISD Director of Special Programs, presented the informational item to the Board of Trustees.

“It’s an early childhood partnership. What that would look like is, well our current pre-kindergarten program that serves four-year-olds. Now, we can expand to three and four-year-olds with a partnership with Head Start,” said Warren.

If approved, Warren said over 100 kids will be served through the program. She said there is no additional cost to the district.

“The benefits of adding Head Start is that it’s not just an educational setting for the students that are served through the grant,” said Warren. “They are also learning social, emotional and behavioral needs. You know, learning those social skills to give them a strong foundation when they enter into formal school in Bryan ISD.”

In a slide show by Warren and her team, they say other benefits include: offering inclusive classrooms for students with disabilities, increasing family engagement opportunities and having a community partnership that funnels resources from multiple sources to one location for maximum impact for student support.

Michael Parks, Director at Brazos Valley Council of Governments, told KBTX even though they’re in the first steps and nothing is set, there have been positive assessments made.

“Across the state, this has already been done,” said Parks. “We’re not reinventing the wheel here. We’ve done our research. The main thing about this is we’ll have Bryan ISD employees with Head Start employees in the same classroom at the same time. We’re working with some folks at A&M System to do these grants statewide.”

Parks says it has an end goal of helping those in need.

“We’re offering support for not only the children but their families too,” he explained. “It’s about helping those families get out of poverty. Help them get on a successful track and make sure their kids have every advantage that life has to offer.”

The timeline for the new program would be to serve students in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

Bryan ISD board members will take action on a contract regarding this topic in May. A decision has not been made yet as to where the additional students would be located.

