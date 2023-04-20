Campus Muster to be held at Reed Arena Friday

By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggies all across the world will gather together and honor those who’ve passed away during Muster on Friday, April 21.

Aggie Muster is one of Texas A&M University’s most solemn traditions, it’s a time of fellowship for Aggies and allows them to honor the past, present and future.

“We’ll have roll call for the absent, which is the roll call made of Aggies who have passed away within the year,” said Abby Kerckhoff of the Aggie Muster Committee. “We will answer here for them to represent that those Aggies are here with us in spirit.”

Campus Muster will be held Friday, April 21 at Reed Arena on the A&M campus.

The ceremony will feature the Ross Volunteers, Corps of Cadets buglers, President of the University, the Student Body President, the Association of Former Students Chair, and the Muster Committee.

It will host the honored families and the Class of 1973′s reunion.

Campus muster begins at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://transport.tamu.edu/Parking/events/annual.aspx#muster

