Classroom Champion: Liam Wilson from Richards High School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion Liam Wilson.

The Richards High School Senior has a 4.5 grade point average and ranks 3rd in his class. Academically Liam is a member of the National Honor Society. He’s received the Panther Pride Award, Exemplary Participation Award, the Math Achievement Award, Academic Excellence in English Award and the AB Honor Roll. Liam is described as a selfless servant who makes an impact.

”I’m going to miss most about Liam is just how goofy he is.” Say’s Mathematics Teacher Amy Thomas, “I mean, along with being goodhearted, he’s just he knows when to add that little bit of just character and, you know, give you a laugh. And I’m going to miss that.”

Athletically Liam plays basketball, baseball, runs Cross Country in the fall and track in the spring for the Panthers. He’s the kind of athlete who makes an impression by what he does and what he says.

”One of the things that Lim does well is takes the younger players under his wing” Say’s Baseball Coach Will Autery, “and when we bring in a freshman player it’s so nice to have a varsity player that will speak to them appropriately and lead them in the right ways and bring them along. So they have the self-confidence to play the game, we’re really going to miss that.“ ”one sport to the next is his maturity.” Say’s Athletic Director Travis Tennison, “how he takes what he learned from one sport, brings it to the next, and just what he brings in life and he brings it to the school. He’s just a man among boys”

Liam says he has enjoyed the small class sizes at Richards and has benefitted from it and it doesn’t hurt his success that he doesn’t like to put things off.

”I’ll take advantage of the small school like I got five students in my math class so I can get help from my teacher any time, which is nice.” Say’s Liam Wilson, “And just, uh. I don’t know. I guess I like to not procrastinate. I like to just get it done as soon as possible. And then I have time to play my sports.”

Liam plans on attending Lonestar College and becoming a firefighter. Congratulations to Liam Wilson of Richards High School this weeks news 3 sports Classroom Champion.

