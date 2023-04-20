College Station ISD begins Phase 1 of new Career and Technical Education Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the start of Phase 1 of the new CSISD Career and Technical Education Center during a meeting Tuesday night.

The approval comes as part of the district’s 2021 bond package, which was approved by voters for a total of $70.6 million.

The CTE Center will be located on a 90-acre Fry tract on South Dowling Road, and construction is set to commence in May 2023, with a completion timeline of approximately 13 months.

Phase 1 of the CTE Center will cost $6,561,279, with a total project budget of $7,552,775. As part of a future and more comprehensive districtwide CTE Complex, Phase 1 of the complex will be an agricultural barn facility for animal holding, a covered practice arena, an office space, restrooms, and a concessions room.

Layout of the new College Station ISD Career and Technical Education Center (College Station ISD) (KBTX)

Kevin Ross, Career & Technical Education Director for the district says once completed the new complex will be the first of its kind for the district and will provide students with hands-on learning opportunities they may not be accustomed to.

“For the first time in the district’s history, we’re going to have what they call an old ag barn, It’s an animal science center and we’re very excited,” Ross said. “We have a tremendous amount of kids that they live in apartments, they live in HOAs and the rules don’t allow for them to have animals and to truly understand what it’s like to raise an animal, to show an animal and all that responsibility that goes along with it.”

Ross says he’s seeing a growing interest in children wanting to understand the impact of agriculture on the supply chain and food prices.

“Now we can introduce them to and maybe you want to do this for a living, maybe you want to get into some sort of food processing, raising animals for profit, feeding families all over the world. What a great time to do that,” Ross said.

Ross says what excites him the most are the endless possibilities that lie ahead not just for high schoolers but also for elementary, intermediate, and middle school students who have a keen interest in learning about agriculture, animals, and nature.

“What if this was the place where we bus elementary kids? What if we did our STEM research out here? What if this is where our elementary field days start happening? It could be a great collaboration over the years for those kids,” Ross expressed.

The 2021 bond package also contains additional projects to modernize and update the district’s infrastructure, including technology upgrades, heating and air conditioning improvements, and safety and security enhancements. It includes funds for land purchases, buses, fine arts instruments, a natatorium renovation, and stadium facility renovations.

