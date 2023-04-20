Dance the night away with the Salsa Fusion Latin Dance Company

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re a lover of dance or just love watching it, Texas A&M’s Salsa Fusion Latin Dance Company has an event for you. They’re hosting a Spring Debut Friday that’s sure to have everyone moving.

It’s happening at the Knight Club located at 2501 Texas Avenue in College Station and doors open at 8:15 p.m.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The night will start with group salsa lessons from a Houston dance instructor and performances from the Salsa Fusion Latin Dance Company will follow.

Guests will see performances from the company’s flare team and show team. The show team is co-ed and the flare team is all female. The members of both teams have been preparing since January and are looking forward to showcasing new routines.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Along with the fun, the company officers are excited to bring people together at the event. The president said one of their biggest goals is to promote inclusivity through Latin dance.

“One of our biggest joys is getting to see people come and learn something completely new and walk away feeling accomplished and like they were really able to spark happiness and joy throughout what they’re doing,” company president Natalie Barry said.

This will be on full display during the social dancing portion of the evening following the performances.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The Salsa Fusion Latin Dance Company was established at Texas A&M in 2008 by a small group of friends and has grown to nearly 100 members today. In addition to local performances, the company has performed at a variety of Latin festivals including the Houston Salsa Congress, the Texas Salsa Congress, the Baylor Salsa Invasion and Hooked on Salsa.

You can learn more about the company on its website, Facebook and Instagram.

For more information on the Spring Debut and tickets, click here. You can also pay with Venmo or cash at the door. Single tickets are $5 and pairs are $8.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.