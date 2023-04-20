Daytime construction starts for Harvey Road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction to raise medians and perform repairs on Harvey Road in College Station will begin on Monday, April 24.

According to TxDOT, portions of the road from South Texas Avenue to the Highway 6 Frontage Road will be affected by the roadwork.

Daytime construction will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is estimated to finish by mid-May.

Tx-DOT says once the project is finished, construction will shift to nighttime operations from 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

All pavement work is expected to finish by the end of May 2023.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.