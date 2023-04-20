Daytime construction starts for Harvey Road

Commuters can expect some delays along Harvey Road starting April 24
Knife River Corporation prepares for daytime construction.
Knife River Corporation prepares for daytime construction.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction to raise medians and perform repairs on Harvey Road in College Station will begin on Monday, April 24.

According to TxDOT, portions of the road from South Texas Avenue to the Highway 6 Frontage Road will be affected by the roadwork.

Daytime construction will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is estimated to finish by mid-May.

Tx-DOT says once the project is finished, construction will shift to nighttime operations from 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

All pavement work is expected to finish by the end of May 2023.

