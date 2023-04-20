Enjoy a cup of tea, shop with local vendors at the Stella Hotel

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pinkies up!

At the Afternoon Tea Party, guests will gather inside Hershel’s to shop from local boutique pop ups, make custom hats with Brazos Brim, devour Campfire Restaurant hors d’oeuvres, and, of course, drink Afternoon Tea.

The focal point of the event is the Laura Ashley Jeep Grand Wagoneer, restored by Michael and Jennifer Satterfield and their team of helpers.

“This project started as a love story,” Jennifer said. “My husband surprised me with my dream car: a 1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. He partnered with one of my favorite lifestyle brands, Laura Ashley.”

This year, Laura Ashley is celebrating 70 years, so the Satterfields are taking their fully refurbished Wagoneer across the country.

The car is complete with Laura Ashley “Rosemore Sage” and “Plaid” interiors throughout.

“With large projects like this, it takes a lot of incredibly talented people to make it work and you just have to be patient. It’s really beautiful to see it all come together,” Jennifer said.

After it makes its stop at Stella Hotel, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer will be making its journey all over the states.

THE THR3E(Recurring) - Arts Council of Brazos Valley
