Focus at Four: Pediatrician on babies with cow milk allergies

By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the National Library of Medicine, cow’s milk allergy is an allergic reaction to the protein found in cow’s milk.

Doctors say that a diagnosis can be difficult as it is primarily based on history and physical exam. Some of the most common signs are rashes, reflux and vomiting.

“Your baby could be pretty fussy and they may be labeled as having colic,” said Dr. Jenna Timboe, a pediatrician and a mom to a child with food allergies. “They could have blood or mucus in the stools, or not be growing as well. So those are some other things to look out for.”

Some pediatricians may recommend a maternal elimination diet whilst breastfeeding or switching to a hypoallergenic formula.

Pepticate is an extensively hydrolyzed powdered formula (eHF) specifically designed to provide relief from the symptoms of cow milk allergy.

“It’s been in Europe for about 30 years and now it’s an option here as well for these babies that have cow milk allergy,” said Dr. Timboe.

As the country continues to face the impacts of the baby formula shortage, Dr. Timboe shared more about the options that are available to caregivers.

