From The Ground Up: How much will the safety net help farmers

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lawmakers are currently working on ways they can help farmers recover from agricultural losses. One way is through the government program called the farmer and producer safety net.

“There’s going to be losses in agriculture and the safety net is there attempting to lessen the losses so that people will be able to stay in agriculture and try it next year and actually make money from the market,” said Texas A&M professor and Extension Economist Joe Outlaw.

With the price of food, transportation and fertilizer so high, Outlaw believes this safety net might not help farmers fully recover.

“The safety net doesn’t make a producer whole. What that means is that they’re going to lose a certain percent if the prices are bad or the weather’s been bad. They always lose with the safety net.”

Another goal of the safety net is to hopefully prevent farmers and producers maintain their current lifestyle so they won’t leave the profession.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
Thursday and Friday both bring the chance for thunderstorms, but most widespread activity is...
Strong storms expected to end the week, especially Thursday
Guidance is provided to the families of future Marines on how to prepare for boot camp. Photo...
Future Marines and their families receive guidance on preparing for boot camp
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Latest News

Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Thursday into Thursday night, bringing possible...
Thursday brings multiple rounds of strong storms
Thursday Evening Weather Update - April 20
Thursday Evening Weather Update - April 20
The Wall That Heals travels the country highlighting the names of over 58,000 soldiers who gave...
Veteran’s Park selected to display replica of Vietman Veterans Memorial
Legends Event Center to host Adidas Basketball Tournament on Apr. 28 through Apr. 30.
Legends Event Center looking for volunteers for Adidas Basketball Tournament