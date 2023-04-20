From The Ground Up: How much will the safety net help farmers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lawmakers are currently working on ways they can help farmers recover from agricultural losses. One way is through the government program called the farmer and producer safety net.

“There’s going to be losses in agriculture and the safety net is there attempting to lessen the losses so that people will be able to stay in agriculture and try it next year and actually make money from the market,” said Texas A&M professor and Extension Economist Joe Outlaw.

With the price of food, transportation and fertilizer so high, Outlaw believes this safety net might not help farmers fully recover.

“The safety net doesn’t make a producer whole. What that means is that they’re going to lose a certain percent if the prices are bad or the weather’s been bad. They always lose with the safety net.”

Another goal of the safety net is to hopefully prevent farmers and producers maintain their current lifestyle so they won’t leave the profession.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.