Huntsville police show off gun seizures but share no details

“These photos speak for themselves,” police said on social media.
Photo shared by Huntsville Police
Photo shared by Huntsville Police(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is showing off a significant number of guns that have been seized.

Nearly a dozen photos showing piles of weapons, ammunition, and cash were shared in a post on the department’s Facebook page Thursday morning but no information was shared including how the items were confiscated, where they came from, or if anyone was arrested.

The post says, “Here at Huntsville Police Department our guys have been busy busy! Can’t provide any details.”

It concluded by saying, “...these photos speak for themselves.”

