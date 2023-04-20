Lee County Sheriff’s Posse holding Rodeo Giddings this week

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Rodeo Giddings is returning to the Lee County Sheriff’s Posse Arena.

Mark Goodson, the Rodeo Chairman, joined News 3 at Noon to share more details. His grandfather started the rodeo back in 1958.

This year’s event will be from Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 22.

Thursday night, people can come to watch all the people in the slack who aren’t in rodeo performances. This will start at 6:30 p.m. with free admission.

The rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings.

They’ll have all the classic events including bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding, barrel racing, and more.

Kid’s events include mutton bustin’ and the calf scramble.

Closing out Saturday evening, there’s a rodeo dance from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Lee County Sheriff’s Posse Scholarships given to local high school seniors.

Tickets for the rodeo can be purchased at the gate. Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for kids seven to 14 and free for kids six and younger.

For more information visit their website, or Facebook page or call 979-716-9663.

