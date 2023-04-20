Legends Event Center looking for volunteers for Adidas Basketball Tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A sporting event drawing in thousands of people from across the country is coming soon to the Brazos Valley.

On April 28 through 30, Legends Event Center will host the boys Adidas Three Stripes Select Basketball Tournament.

Organizers say athletes from over 30 states and Canada will be represented at the tournaments.

Legends Event Center General Manager, Jamie Cox, said the upcoming event is bringing in the top 200 teams in the country.

“We’re hosting some of the best high school talent on the boys side next weekend,” Cox said. “There are going to be over 300 Division one and Division two college coaches. So your SEC, Big 12 coaches are going to be here. They’re recruiting these players and they only get to do that a couple of weekends through out the year.”

Cox told KBTX they’re still looking for volunteers to help out next weekend.

“We need up to 24 people just to cover the score table, taking the shot clock, running the book. So, we have a lot of opportunity for volunteers whether you are in college, just a member of the community that wants to get involved, or a retiree,” said Cox. “Any one interested is encouraged to reach out. There is also potential for long-term workers here at Legends too.”

Cox said it wouldn’t have been possible without the partnership with the City of Bryan and Destination Bryan.

Coming up on May 19 through 21, the girls tournament will take place at Legends.

For more information on how to get involved with Legends Event Center events, click here or email info@bryanlegends.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.