Michelin recalls snow tires that don’t have enough traction

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.
The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 snow tires in the U.S. because they don’t have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.

The recall covers certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says don’t meet U.S. safety standards. The tire maker says in documents posted Thursday by safety regulators that tires without sufficient traction can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners will get interim notification letters starting June 12. They’ll get another letter once the replacements are available.

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure. Later tests by Michelin discovered the problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted a document with the tire sizes on its website.

